KVNF Farm Friday: Agricultural Burning Part 3

Agricultural burning is a tool used by farmers and ranchers around the valley. The open burning of ditches and fields typically take place in early Spring, however, producers often use this valuable tool year round when conditions safely allow it.

KVNF's Senior Reporter Lisa Young spoke with Doug Fritz, Hotchkiss Fire Chief, to gain his perspective on the annual burn season and what challenges his department faces in the North Fork Valley.

Where there's smoke, there's fire. But, not all smoke is the same. Fritz says fire experts are able to some degree determine the materials in a fire. Darker smoke may indicate the burning of materials that aren't organic. However, dark smoke can also indicate a fire in heavy brush.

Proper weather conditions are vital for safe and effective burns. Fritz says his department takes a 'hands off ' approach if the weather is favorable, however, on RED flag days he says his department will go on site. No fires are allowed on RED flag days.

In the event a fire gets out of control, the fire chief says it's best to call 9-1-1 immediately for help . Fritz says the most important tool a person can take during a burn is their cell phone.

Fritz, who works in the North Fork Valley, says there are a number of challenges including low humidity and changing wind directions. The best time to burn is in the early morning with the goal of being finished by 10 am if possible.

The regulations for open or agricultural burning vary from county to county. So, if you're planning to burn check first with our county, always choose the best weather day for burning and carry a cell phone.