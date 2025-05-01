© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Agricultural Burning

KVNF Farm Friday: Agricultural Burning Part 3

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published May 1, 2025 at 9:28 AM MDT

Hotchkiss Fire Chief talks about the challenges with agricultural burning

Agricultural burning is a tool used by farmers and ranchers around the valley. The open burning of ditches and fields typically take place in early Spring, however, producers often use this valuable tool year round when conditions safely allow it.

KVNF's Senior Reporter Lisa Young spoke with Doug Fritz, Hotchkiss Fire Chief, to gain his perspective on the annual burn season and what challenges his department faces in the North Fork Valley.

Where there's smoke, there's fire. But, not all smoke is the same. Fritz says fire experts are able to some degree determine the materials in a fire. Darker smoke may indicate the burning of materials that aren't organic. However, dark smoke can also indicate a fire in heavy brush.

Proper weather conditions are vital for safe and effective burns. Fritz says his department takes a 'hands off ' approach if the weather is favorable, however, on RED flag days he says his department will go on site. No fires are allowed on RED flag days.

In the event a fire gets out of control, the fire chief says it's best to call 9-1-1 immediately for help . Fritz says the most important tool a person can take during a burn is their cell phone.

Fritz, who works in the North Fork Valley, says there are a number of challenges including low humidity and changing wind directions. The best time to burn is in the early morning with the goal of being finished by 10 am if possible.

The regulations for open or agricultural burning vary from county to county. So, if you're planning to burn check first with our county, always choose the best weather day for burning and carry a cell phone.
KVNF Stories
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
See stories by Lisa Young