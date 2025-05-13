Delta County to host annual Adobe Clean-Up Day

Delta County will host its annual Adobe Cleanup Day Saturday, May 17 at 8 o’clock in the morning. Participants will meet at the Trap Club Road & Fairview Road in Eckert.

KVNF Senior Reporter Lisa Young speaks with Delta County Commissioner Craig Fuller and Lindsay Mitchell, Delta County Public Information Officer, on the need to clean up the Adobe Badlands and our surrounding public lands.

July 2024 Numbers:

- 3 dump sites cleared

- 50 tires and filled 24 large landscaping trash bags with debris

- Four small trailers, three yard-long trailers, and seven trips with dump trailers full of waste to the landfill.

DELTA COUNTY PRESS RELEASE:

The Delta County Board of Commissioners is hosting it's annual Adobe Cleanup Day on Saturday, May 17, 2025. This community-driven effort will remove litter and debris from the Adobe Badlands and surrounding public lands while raising awareness of the issue of illegal dumping that plagues the area.

Volunteers and residents are invited to join the County Commissioners, county staff, BLM Land Managers, non-profit agencies, Delta Compost, and fellow community members for a morning of hands-on cleanup work in one of Delta County’s most iconic outdoor areas. The event is an opportunity for residents to show pride in their public lands while helping to preserve the natural beauty of the Adobe landscape.

Details:

📅 Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025

🕗 Time: 8:00 am - 12:00 pm

📍 Meeting Location: Trap Club Road & Fairview Road in Eckert, CO

🧤 What to Bring: Sun protection, a hat, jeans, closed-toe shoes, and a willingness to get a little dirty! Trash bags, gloves, water, snacks, and disposal services will be provided.

“This is more than just a cleanup,” said Commissioner Craig Fuller. “It’s a chance for the community to come together, support our public lands, and protect what makes Delta County special.”

Participants of all ages are welcome, and groups are encouraged to attend. Whether you’re a local resident, outdoor enthusiast, or just looking to give back—there’s a role for you.

To learn more, please contact PIO@deltacountyco.gov or call 970-874-3583.

———————————————————————————————————————————

