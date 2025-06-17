School libraries get additional protections under new Colorado law

Last year in Colorado, there were 137 attempts to ban seven books in public schools and libraries. Governor Jared Polis recently signed a bill into law known as the "Freedom to Read Act." It requires school districts to establish written policies for the acquisition, retention, display, and use of books and other library resources by September. The new law is similar to one that passed last year that focused on public libraries. For KVNF news, Laura Palmisano interviews Jamie LaRue, the executive director of the Garfield County Public Libraries District.

