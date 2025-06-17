© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
School libraries get additional protections under new Colorado law

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Laura Palmisano
Published June 17, 2025 at 8:21 AM MDT
A poster at the Lake City Public Library.

Last year in Colorado, there were 137 attempts to ban seven books in public schools and libraries. Governor Jared Polis recently signed a bill into law known as the "Freedom to Read Act." It requires school districts to establish written policies for the acquisition, retention, display, and use of books and other library resources by September. The new law is similar to one that passed last year that focused on public libraries. For KVNF news, Laura Palmisano interviews Jamie LaRue, the executive director of the Garfield County Public Libraries District.
Laura Palmisano
Laura joined KVNF in 2014. She was the news director for two years and now works as a freelance reporter covering Colorado's Western Slope. Laura is an award-winning journalist with work recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists, Colorado Broadcasters Association, and RTDNA. In 2015, she was a fellow for the Institute for Justice & Journalism. Her fellowship project, a three-part series on the Karen refugee community in Delta, Colorado, received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award.
