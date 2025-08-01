Reggie joins Delta County Public Health

KVNF Senior Reporter Lisa Young talks with Shirley Tatto, Delta County Public Heath, about a rising star within the department.

Delta County Public Health has a new spokesperson their Facebook Page. Reggie has a very charming personality and more hair than an entire rock n' roll band. He's capable of conveying important information with just his index finger!

Reggie is very enthusiastic about notifying the public on many topics including Delta County Alerts, the need for vaccinations and the dangers of vaping.

And best of all, Reggie often shows up to help out at the clinic as well as keeping up on important public health training. Reggie is a big foot you can count on to show you how to stay safe and healthy!

