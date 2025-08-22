KVNF FARM FRIDAY: Triple M Orchards

On today's KVNF Farm Friday, we travel to Triple M Orchards west of Olathe, Colorado to find some produce and walk among the trees. KVNF Senior Reporter Lisa Young talks with Jed Murray, owner of the orchard.

Jed Murray says his family has operated the orchard and produce stand for nearly forty-years.

"Dad started it up it just kind of started small. We've grown from ten acres to twenty acres. We grow peaches, apples, cherries, table grapes...and then we've got a smaller garden that we also provide fruit and vegetables."

The orchard is located about one mile west of the four way stop sign in Olathe on 5800 road. There are plenty of flags and signs to lead the way to the quaint farm and farm stand. When I visited, fresh produce was just coming off...with much more on it's way.

"Right now we've got some plums, some nectarines, both yellow and white. We also have some bell peppers picked just fresh the other day. And some sweet corn from down the road. And we've got some tomatoes and yellow squash and some pickling cucumbers and some regular cucumbers. And then we have some jalapenos, some potatoes and onions from last year's harvest," Murray said.

They also have fresh honey when it's available and a cooler near the register full of fresh fruit juices in convenient packaging.

Every fall, the orchard hosts an Apple Pie Baking Festival and offer a unique lodging option for tourists.

"We have an apple pie baking festival where we invite people to come and get our apples and then bake a pie at home and bring it the next day or when after they've baked it. And then we have some judges, some from around the community that we handpick, and then they decide which pie they like the best. We have fun with games for all the kids and food and different vendors that come in and participate. We also have an Airbnb for people to stay in as well."

The Apple Pie Baking Festival takes place Saturday, September 27th. Call ahead if you want to take a tour of this fun and inviting orchard at 970-216-9803.