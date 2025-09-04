League of Women voters host 2025 election events

League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley 2025 Election Events:

SEPT 16: LWV will provide a voter registration drive on National Voter Registration Day - Tuesday September 16th from 11 am to 3 pm at the Montrose Library. League members will also assist attendees with checking current voter information, and answer questions.

OCT 1: LWV will provide a Montrose Voter Ballot Information presentation at 8:00 am on October 1st as part of the Montrose Forum. The event will be held at South 3rd and Cascade in Montrose.

OCT. 4 - NOV 1: LWV will be at the Delta Library on Tuesdays from 11 am to 3 pm, and Saturdays from 1pm to 3pm, beginning October 4th through November 1st. League members will provide help with voter registration, verifying voter information, and answering your questions.

OCT 9: LWV will host a Montrose School District Board Candidate Forum from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, on Thursday, October 9th, at the City Council Chambers, 107 S. Cascade, in Montrose. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

OCT 10: LWV will provide a Delta County School Board Candidate Forum from 6:00 until 7:30 pm on Friday, October 10th at Hotchkiss Memorial Hall, 175 North First Street in Hotchkiss.

More information on League events is available at www.lwv-uv.org

NOTE: In Delta County, 2025 voter ballots will be mailed the week of October 13, 2025 to all active registered voters. Ballots will not forward so please make sure your mailing address is current.

