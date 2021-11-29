-
Today's newscast features an in-depth interview with State Senator Sonya Jaquez Lewis from Colorado's District 17. The Senator was named Legislator of the…
-
Tuesday night, the League of Women Voters held an informational session in Hotchkiss. KVNF’s Jake Ryan was there.
-
Governor Narrows Gap in Latest Quinnipiac PollLeague Of Women Voters Informs Public On Ballot IssuesOil & Gas Assoc. Drops Longmont Suit, City's Fracking…
-
The 19th Amendment guarantees women in the United States the right to vote. Tuesday was the 94th anniversary of its passage and Women’s Equality Day.To…