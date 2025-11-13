Western Colorado Community Foundation gives over $70,000 to area non-profits

Western Colorado Community Foundation recently awarded over $70 thousand dollars to nearly 40 non-profit organizations in Delta County. Funds were distributed via the Delta, Surface Creek and West Elk Funds.

The first award ceremony took place in Delta last week, Vickery Hall, Regional Outreach Director, spoke about the importance of local communities keeping funds close to home.

Three recipients at the Delta awards ceremony talked about how they plan to spend grant money.

Pam Montley, River Valley Family Health Centers in Delta, Olathe and Montrose, says the majority of patients are either Medicaid or uninsured. The grant money from the Delta Community Grant will help fill in the gaps in funding at the health care centers.

Jess Finnigan, The Nature Connection, said the non-profit that serves area youth will spend the money for summer camps. The Summer outdoor activity camps run Monday through Thursday for youth 7 through 14 year olds.

Delta County Libraries also received Delta Community Fund grants. Library Director LaDonna Gunn said the library will upgrade online technologies including a new community calendar.

