Tiny Colorado mountain town comes together to support oldest residents

There are over twenty Lake City residents at the town gymnasium this January morning. They are here for an exercise class for people 60 and older.

The aim of the class is to improve balance, strength, and flexibility.

The class started over a year ago. It quickly became so popular that it is now offered twice a week, and three times a week in summer to accommodate an influx of seasonal residents.

At 91-years-old Ellis Linsey is one of the oldest participants. He was recently released from the hospital after recovering from pneumonia. This is his first day back to class since he got sick.

“And I know it is good for me,” Linsey said. “The doctor who I saw just a couple of days ago, she said ‘yes, keep your exercises up if you can’. It is very simple in it’s a trite saying ‘use it or lose it’.”

The exercise class is one of the activities offered through Lake City Senior Connections . The organization, primarily funded by donations and grants, is run by local volunteers and the county's public health department.

In 2024, Lake City local Cheryl Tate decided the town needed more services and programming for its oldest citizens. The 71-year-old formed a steering committee to make that happen.

“First, we researched to see how many seniors were in Lake City, Hinsdale County and we found out it was the largest demographic,” she said.



Tate said they researched senior programs in other tiny Colorado mountain towns.

“Creede, Silverton, Nucla, Naturita, [and] Saguache,” she said. “They all had active senior programs. They were backed by their county and town. They had senior centers or a place to go. And we had very little, if any of that.”

The committee then asked local seniors what services they actually wanted. One of the main requests was for a dedicated space to gather.

After that, the group started fundraising and hosting events. They secured support from Hinsdale County. And then, Tate said the town of Lake City’s contribution was a game changer.

“We went to the trustees' meetings and we said ‘you need to step up and pitch in also' and they gave us the backroom of the Armory as a senior center,” she said.

Tate said the town now has a vibrant senior program. There are lunches, social events, crafts, lectures, movies, and more.

Laura Palmisano / KVNF A Friday luncheon at the senior center in Lake City, Colorado hosted by Senior Connections.

“We’re gangbusters,” she said. “We have volunteers now that are driving people in town, to Gunnison, Montrose. Helping them with at home services. It’s been so incredible and I really think it has changed Hinsdale County, Lake City.”

71-year-old Becky Leugemores lives in town and participates in Senior Connections.

“Oh, we really needed to be around each other,” Leugemores said. “There are so many seniors here and we were sitting back at our houses kind of just going into dust. This has brought us out and we are even more social and everyone seems happier. And, we take care of each other because we know what’s going on now with each other.”

The program does more than create companionship. Research shows social isolation among older adults is linked to poorer health outcomes, increased disability, and higher mortality rates.

85-year-old Mary Nettleton, another participant, said seniors make up the majority of the community's population.

“So you better treat us right,” Nettleton said. “We deserve not to be put away somewhere. We still have lives to live. We still enjoy things and we’re going to do it.”

Senior Connections volunteer Cheryl Tate said the goal for this year is to expand programming.

“We are looking for 2026 to maybe look for a vehicle to transport people and as well as find a full-time physical therapist that we have found free housing,” she said.

Tate is proud of what’s been accomplished so far for older adults in the community and is looking forward to doing even more.

