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KVNF Farm Friday: Valley Food Partnership focuses on agriculture

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published March 27, 2026 at 8:00 AM MDT
Bellgardt Ranch looking south where the camp town of LaJune was established during the construction of the Gunnison Tunnel
Lisa Young
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KVNF
Bellgardt Ranch looking south where the camp town of LaJune was established during the construction of the Gunnison Tunnel

Lisa Young interviews Cally Hale, Valley Food Partnership program manager

Montrose County is hosting a number of events honoring agriculture this month. On today’s KVNF Farm Friday: Lisa Young joined the morning heritage farm tour sponsored by Valley Food Partnership held last week.

The three hour tour included a visit to the historical site of Lujane, the original town that hosted workers and their families on the west side of the Gunnison Tunnel and a visit to the Bellgradt Centennial Ranch and Cimarron Ditch. The expedition began at the Montrose Events Center as a part of the Colorado 150 Celebration in conjunction with Montrose County.

Following the tour, Young spoke with Cally Hale, Program Manager for Valley Food Partnership, on a number of upcoming ag related events running throughout the summer months.
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Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
See stories by Lisa Young