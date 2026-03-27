KVNF Farm Friday: Valley Food Partnership focuses on agriculture

Montrose County is hosting a number of events honoring agriculture this month. On today’s KVNF Farm Friday: Lisa Young joined the morning heritage farm tour sponsored by Valley Food Partnership held last week.

The three hour tour included a visit to the historical site of Lujane, the original town that hosted workers and their families on the west side of the Gunnison Tunnel and a visit to the Bellgradt Centennial Ranch and Cimarron Ditch. The expedition began at the Montrose Events Center as a part of the Colorado 150 Celebration in conjunction with Montrose County.

Following the tour, Young spoke with Cally Hale, Program Manager for Valley Food Partnership, on a number of upcoming ag related events running throughout the summer months.

