Thomas Caruso and Sandra Bauleo on the 'Gloriously Unhinged' true story behind 'Famous'

A conversation with actress Sandra Bauleo and director Thomas Caruso who will be presenting a staged reading of “Famous” this week at the Blue Sage Center for the Arts in Paonia on Saturday the 20th at 3pm. As part of the project, Bauleo and Caruso will spend a week in residence in the North Fork Valley, developing the piece.

A native New York actor, Sandra Bauleo is known for her work in the award-winning independent film Cicada, NBC’s 30 Rock, and Adult Swim’s Teenage Euthanasia.

Thomas Caruso is an acclaimed director. His work spans Broadway, Off-Broadway, the West End, and national tours.

KVNF’s James Barrs spoke to Sandra and Thomas about the true story behind “Famous.”

