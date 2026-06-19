A personal story behind how the Lawhead fire in Hotchkiss started

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation by Delta County Sheriff's office and other agencies, and KVNF will update you when the results of that investigation are released.

The Lawhead fire ignited in a canyon on Redlands Mesa between Hotchkiss and Cedaredge at approximately 4pm on Thursday June 18th.

The property where the fire started is down in a canyon with only one access road, in thicker piñon and juniper vegetation.

KVNF's General Manager, Ashley Krest was able to connect with the property owner where the fire started.

Listen to their conversation here.