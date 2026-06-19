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A personal story behind how the Lawhead fire in Hotchkiss started

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Ashley Krest,
Brody Wilson
Published June 19, 2026 at 12:29 PM MDT
The Lawhead fire on Redlands mesa between Hotchkiss and Cedaredge.
Hotchkiss Fire Department Facebook page.

The Lawhead fire on Redlands mesa between Hotchkiss and Cedaredge.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation by Delta County Sheriff's office and other agencies, and KVNF will update you when the results of that investigation are released.

The Lawhead fire ignited in a canyon on Redlands Mesa between Hotchkiss and Cedaredge at approximately 4pm on Thursday June 18th.

The property where the fire started is down in a canyon with only one access road, in thicker piñon and juniper vegetation.

KVNF's General Manager, Ashley Krest was able to connect with the property owner where the fire started.

Listen to their conversation here.
KVNF Stories
Ashley Krest
Ashley Krest has been deeply engaged in community radio since she first volunteered as a DJ in the early 2000s. From 2014 to 2016, she served in Member Services with the National Federation of Community Broadcasters (NFCB). In 2016, she joined the KVNF staff as the Engagement Coordinator for Events and Underwriting, and in 2020, she was appointed General Manager.
See stories by Ashley Krest
Brody Wilson
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host. You can hear him every morning between 6:30 am and 8am.
See stories by Brody Wilson