Marisa Anderson on 'The Anthology of UnAmerican Folk Music'

KVNF’s James Barrs spoke with guitarist and composer Marisa Anderson ahead of her upcoming concert at the Bross Hotel in Paonai on July 23rd at 7pm.

Marisa Anderson channels the history of the guitar and stretches the boundaries of tradition. Her playing is fluid, emotional, and masterful, featuring compositions and improvisations that re-imagine the landscape of American music.

Her latest project, The Anthology of UnAmerican Folk Music is a collection of nearly one thousand songs culled from the private record collection of the late Harry Smith. The Anthology focuses on music from places that the United States has been in conflict with since 1970. In Volume 1 which was released in May, Anderson presents her own deeply personal iterations of nine songs from the Anthology.