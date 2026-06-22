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Marisa Anderson on 'The Anthology of UnAmerican Folk Music'

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By James Barrs
Published June 22, 2026 at 7:04 AM MDT
Marisa Anderson.
Shaun Astor
Marisa Anderson.

KVNF’s James Barrs spoke with guitarist and composer Marisa Anderson ahead of her upcoming concert at the Bross Hotel in Paonai on July 23rd at 7pm.

Marisa Anderson channels the history of the guitar and stretches the boundaries of tradition. Her playing is fluid, emotional, and masterful, featuring compositions and improvisations that re-imagine the landscape of American music.

Her latest project, The Anthology of UnAmerican Folk Music is a collection of nearly one thousand songs culled from the private record collection of the late Harry Smith. The Anthology focuses on music from places that the United States has been in conflict with since 1970. In Volume 1 which was released in May, Anderson presents her own deeply personal iterations of nine songs from the Anthology.
KVNF Stories
James Barrs
James was born in St. Louis, Missouri. He attended Northwestern University where he studied Music and English Literature. James started his radio career as a DJ on WNUR 89.3 FM, Northwestern’s student-run radio station, and four years later became their General Manager. More recently, he has served as the Community Engagement Producer at Aspen Public Radio. He now lives in Paonia, CO and produces for both APR and KVNF. 
See stories by James Barrs