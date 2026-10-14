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Paonia's first Porchfest brings free live music to backyards and porches

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo,
Adam SmithBrody Wilson
Published October 14, 2026 at 9:09 PM MDT
Rai Omri and Jon Hickam in KVNF's Bamboo Room
Andrea Castillo
Rai Omri and Jon Hickam in KVNF's Bamboo Room

Paonia holds its first Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 2 to 9:30 p.m. It's free. The day starts at Lore Cacao, 110 Third St., where organizers will hand out maps, and from there, according to the event listing, it roams "through backyards and alleyways." Organizer Summer Orr says the festival moves to the Blue Sage Center for the Arts as it gets dark.

Orr and a friend, Dallas, wanted to bring more musicians into the North Fork Valley, including performers outside the music the valley usually hears, with no big money behind it. "It's all just artists putting on this thing for other artists and musicians," Orr said.

Hosts offered up their backyards and porches. One, Orr said, is "kind of like a witchy cave with all these trees," and it's where Lunar Mansions plays. The listing gives that act's genre as "Witches singing." Other acts include the post-punk band Pink Lady Monster, coming from Denver, and King Orchard, from Boulder, Orr said.

Rai Omri and Jon Hickam play early, around 2:45 p.m., in a backyard on Onarga Avenue. Live in KVNF's studio with Andrea Castillo, they played Gillian Welch's "Dark Turn of Mind" and "In the Pines," a song Hickam said they took from the Louvin Brothers. Hickam met Omri at an album release party for her partner, and the two bonded over old-time music and "country harmony stuff."

Porchfest is volunteer-led, and many of the musicians are traveling in. Orr asked people to "show up and give back to the musicians" and to "pay into the tip jar." The full lineup is on Instagram at @porchfestpaonia.
KVNF Stories
Andrea Castillo
Andrea "Dre" Castillo serves as KVNF's Music Director and DJ Coordinator. You can catch her on the airwaves for Off the Wall once a month.
See stories by Andrea Castillo
Adam Smith
Adam became a DJ at KVNF in 2010 and started off doing Open Mic on Thursday Nights. With a multi-media background Adam is also an A/V artist for local shows, media productions and much more. Currently hosting the Sweet Sound he's always exploring new music to play on the air with an eclectic mix of rock, funk, soul and electronica and everything in between.
See stories by Adam Smith
Brody Wilson
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host. You can hear him every morning between 6:30 am and 8am.
See stories by Brody Wilson