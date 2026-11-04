© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2026 Midterm Election Results

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Audrey McCabe,
Brody Wilson
Published November 4, 2026 at 1:53 PM MST

Tune in tonight at 4:50 pm to hear the latest results on the air.

These are preliminary results and have not yet been certified.

U.S. Senate

John Hickenlooper (D) has been reelected to serve his second term as U.S. senator with more than 60% of the votes.

  • Mark Baisley (R) 35.6%
  • Bob Chew (FWD) 2.6%
  • Blake Huber (Lib) 1.1%
  • Christopher Baum (AVP) 0.1%

Governor

Phil Weiser (D) won the race with more than 60% of the votes. 

  • Victor Marx (R) 33.6%
  • Greg Lopez (UNA) 2.8%
  • Eric Mulder (Lib) 1.5%
  • Stephen Hamilton (AMC) 0.6%
  • Erik Underwood (AVP) 0.3%
  • Jeff Peckman (Unity) 0.2%

Attorney General

Jena Griswold (D) won the race with 58.5% of the votes.

  • Michael Allen (R) 41.5%

Secretary of State

Amanda Gonzalez (D) won the race with more than 59% of the votes.

  • James Wiley (R) 37.4%
  • Sean Vadney (Lib) 1.4%
  • Amanda Campbell (ACP) 0.7%
  • Celeste Landry (FWD) 0.6%

Colorado State Treasurer

Jeff Bridges (D) won the race with 58.5% of the votes.

  • Kevin Grantham (R) 39.1%
  • Jodie Barr (Lib) 2%
  • Marilee Langer Sturgis (AVP) 0.4%

Races still too close to call
KVNF Stories
Audrey McCabe
Audrey McCabe is KVNF’s Regional Newscast Host and Producer. Based in Montrose, she has a love for journalism and community, and a specific interest in misinformation in our society.
See stories by Audrey McCabe
Brody Wilson
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host. You can hear him every morning between 6:30 am and 8am.
See stories by Brody Wilson