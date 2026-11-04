2026 Midterm Election Results

Tune in tonight at 4:50 pm to hear the latest results on the air.

These are preliminary results and have not yet been certified.

U.S. Senate

John Hickenlooper (D) has been reelected to serve his second term as U.S. senator with more than 60% of the votes.

Mark Baisley (R) 35.6%

Bob Chew (FWD) 2.6%

Blake Huber (Lib) 1.1%

Christopher Baum (AVP) 0.1%

Governor

Phil Weiser (D) won the race with more than 60% of the votes.

Victor Marx (R) 33.6%

Greg Lopez (UNA) 2.8%

Eric Mulder (Lib) 1.5%

Stephen Hamilton (AMC) 0.6%

Erik Underwood (AVP) 0.3%

Jeff Peckman (Unity) 0.2%

Attorney General

Jena Griswold (D) won the race with 58.5% of the votes.

Michael Allen (R) 41.5%

Secretary of State

Amanda Gonzalez (D) won the race with more than 59% of the votes.

James Wiley (R) 37.4%

Sean Vadney (Lib) 1.4%

Amanda Campbell (ACP) 0.7%

Celeste Landry (FWD) 0.6%

Colorado State Treasurer

Jeff Bridges (D) won the race with 58.5% of the votes.

Kevin Grantham (R) 39.1%

Jodie Barr (Lib) 2%

Marilee Langer Sturgis (AVP) 0.4%

Races still too close to call