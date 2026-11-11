Montrose School Board appoints Robert Walraven to vacant seat in dramatic meeting

Former Montrose School Board vice-president Ted Valerio resigned on October 13, leaving a vacancy for the board to fill. The board interviewed five candidates in a special meeting yesterday.

The board voted 4-2 against appointing candidate Jaime Lopez, then rejected Meredith Fishering in another 4-2 vote. Board member Jody Hovde then suggested postponing the appointment, but was quickly shut down by other members who pointed out that two candidates remained.

Board member Tiffany Vincent then made a motion to appoint Robert Walraven, saying he was well-prepared, experienced, and had time to dedicate to the board.

Hovde expressed concern that Walraven might have a connection to an unspecified situation at Olathe Middle-High. Board President Neishe Balleck acknowledged Hovde’s concern, but said that in a small community, that type of connection isn’t unreasonable.

Before the board could vote, Hovde flatly stated, “We have tonight violated open laws by having more than two board members grabbing their sandwiches and being in the back room.”

Vincent immediately pushed back, stating that Interim Superintendent Dr. Jessica Kalb had also been in the room. Hovde responded that the rules “do not say somebody can be in the room and say that you did or didn't have a conversation.”

Balleck sharply criticized Hovde’s timing, asking why she waited until the motion to appoint Walraven to bring up her concern. “I'm concerned that you didn't bring it up with the other motions because before we voted,” Balleck said. “That's very concerning to me.”

Hovde did not provide a clear explanation as to why she mentioned the potential open meetings violation before the other candidates were voted on.

The board briefly discussed consulting legal counsel regarding the potential open meetings violation before appointing a new member, but did not pursue the idea. The board moved forward with the vote on Walraven.

When Balleck called on Hovde to vote, Hovde stated she was recusing herself.

Balleck demanded an explanation, to which Hovde replied she was recusing herself “because I want to.” Balleck replied that the answer was “inappropriate,” and asked Hovde what her conflict of interest was. Hovde simply stated “open meeting law.”

Vincent then pointed out that Hovde had voted on the previous candidates. Hovde said “you asked a question, I’m answering it. Now take the vote. My vote’s not going to matter one way or the other.”

Interim Superintendent Dr. Jessica Kalb clarified for the board that Hovde was allowed to abstain if she provided an explanation. Hovde again said she was abstaining because of “open meeting laws.”

The remaining board members then voted 4-1 to appoint Robert Walraven, who was immediately sworn in.

Hovde has previously been at odds with other members of the board, particularly during the investigation into and suspension of former superintendent Dr. Carrie Stephenson. But last night’s meeting presented a seemingly unprecedented level of tension for the current board.