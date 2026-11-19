The Gold Mountain Fire has impacted roughly 40,000 acres in the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests. The fire started on June 27, 2026 two miles north-northeast of Ouray. Due to the fast pace and scope of the fire, GMUG officials quickly called in a federally funded Burned Area Emergency Response Team (BAER) for an initial assessment.

For KVNF, Lisa Young spoke with Ouray District Ranger Dana Gardunio about the fire’s impact, highlights from the emergency response team’s assessment and what’s next for the popular recreational area.

Assessment highlights from GMUG:

Native plant communities remain largely intact across much of the landscape, although invasive species remain a concern.

Burn severity mapping found approximately 8% of the burned area experienced high burn severity, 42% at moderate severity, 37% at low severity, and 13% at very low severity or remain unburned.

Fire impacted damaged roads, trails and other infrastructure, including 26 miles of roads and 45 miles of trails.

Recommended stabilization measures were developed to help protect roads, trails and other critical resources.

The Forest Service is coordinating with federal, state and local partners to support recovery efforts.

The Gold Mountain Fire was discovered June 27, approximately two miles northeast of Ouray and ultimately burned nearly 40,000 acres.

***The BAER program is designed to identify imminent post-wildfire threats to human life and safety, property and critical natural, and cultural resources on National Forest System lands. Specialists evaluated soils, watersheds, recreation infrastructure, vegetation and other critical resources to better understand post-fire conditions and recommend emergency stabilization measures where needed.

Emergency stabilization treatments are typically implemented within the first year following wildfire to reduce immediate risks. Additional repair, rehabilitation and restoration work may occur over the following several years through burned area rehabilitation, disaster recovery, and other restoration programs.

Visitors should exercise extreme caution in burn scar areas, where multiple hazards still exist long after the fire is contained including falling trees, loose soil, unstable slopes, erosion and flash flooding.

Community members, visitors and partner organizations are encouraged to review the summary report to learn more about post-fire conditions and recommendations.