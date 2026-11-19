With only five USDA-inspected meat processing facilities operating on Colorado's Western Slope, meat producers are forced to book harvest dates months in advance for vital services. The long delays, added travel times and dwindling facilities have created ‘log jams’ for producers and consumers alike.

For KVNF, Lisa Young attended the first Western Colorado Meat Processing Summit held in Montrose during this year’s Western Colorado Farm and Ranch Expo where stakeholders gathered to discuss and find solutions to the ongoing problem.

Cally Hale with Valley Food Partnership. Hale, who led the hour and a half round table discussion, said she is tackling the issue primarily from an economic and food security perspective.

The summit included a lunch provided by the local Cattle Women’s Association and engaged area producers, meat processors, policy makers and day to day consumers.

Over 100 participants sat at round tables where they tackled three questions:

1.What are we doing well, what makes our region special when it comes to producing our own protein?

2.What are the log jams that are keeping our business from expanding?

3.What work towards these issues would you like to see in the next 6-12 months?

Montrose County Commissioner Kristin Copeland was on hand. The first time commissioner took a slew of notes to bring back to the board. She noted the timeliness of the discussion and its importance to the community.

Bison Producer Dave Whittelsey, owner of High Wire Ranch in Hotchkiss, noted the need for more local meat processing plants, mentioning the closure of Kinikin Processing in Montrose. Whittelsey told KVNF that he’s concerned about the lack of facilities in Delta and Montrose Counties with only Homestead Meats operating in Delta.

He echoed one concern expressed by a number of producers regarding standardizing processing rules and having the state of Colorado take over some of the USDA federal inspections.

Hale said comments at the tables showed a desire for facilities to have more flexibility, and the need for producers to know how to price beef due to inflated international markets.

Wrapping up the conversation on meat processing, Commissioner Copeland, talked about how the county could help local producers move forward and how there could be a partnership with Colorado Mesa University to provide more agricultural certification programs.

