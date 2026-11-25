Author Peter Heller is based in Denver, but often escapes to his property near Paonia to write and retreat from urban life. His connection to the rural Western Slope dates back decades and has inspired many of his stories.

Heller’s first novel, The Dog Stars, was published in 2012. Set in post-apocalyptic Colorado, it follows a pilot named Hig who survives a devastating flu pandemic. The novel was adapted into a big-budget film directed by Ridley Scott, which was released in August.

Heller made his way back to Paonia last month for a sold-out screening at the Paradise Theater. KVNF’s Ashley Krest had a chance to sit down with him.

Many details in Heller’s stories are inspired by his time in Colorado's mountains and canyons. He says that the natural impressions, smells, plants, and birds that appear in many of his books originated from his time in Paonia.

Heller says he’s grateful for the town’s warm welcome, and the opportunity to share his work with the community.

Unfortunately, the film hasn’t exactly been a box-office hit. It was largely panned by critics and review aggregators, with some complaining that the survivalist drama is “boring.” He says he loves the film and praises the actors for bringing to life the characters he first developed 15 years ago. He describes the book as “lyrical” and “character-driven,” qualities he believes can be difficult to translate to the screen.

The novel is set at an abandoned airport in Erie, Colorado, but was filmed in the Italian countryside north of Rome.

Heller acknowledges that geologically minded viewers might notice the differences between the Dolomites and the Rockies, but says he was able to suspend his disbelief “right away.”

Heller said the set immediately struck him as a Ridley Scott production. Mist and fog generators filled the valley, while Scott directed from a camouflaged bunker surrounded by monitors.

The first scene Heller watched brought him to tears. “I was so moved seeing a scene that I had imagined and written those years before come to life with these great actors,” he said.

Scott also placed racks of the original novel in the hotel lobbies so cast and crew could familiarize themselves with the story.

And as for the negative reviews, Heller isn’t worried. He says “readers seem to be able to separate the book from the movie, and what's really wonderful about it is that it has allowed the book to get to many, many more readers.” Book sales have increased drastically, even for Heller’s lesser-known titles.

The Dog Stars is no longer playing in theaters, but you can now rent or buy it on digital platforms.

