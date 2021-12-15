Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
KVNF New Releases December 13, 2021
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|War On Drugs
|I Don't Live Here Anymore
|Rock
|Courtney Barnett
|Things Take Time, Take Time
|Rock
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation 12/13/2021
|Rock
|*Jimmy Carter
|*Blind Faith
|Gospel Blues
|Makaya McCraven
|Deciphering The Message
|Jazz
|Various Artists
|KVNF Christmas Singles Compilation 12/13/2021
|Holiday
*-Sugar's Pick