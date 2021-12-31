MUSIC Sugar's Best of 2021 KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Candy Pennetta Published December 31, 2021 at 9:01 PM MST Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email KVNF Music Director Candy "Sugar" Pennetta picks her favorites from the 758 new releases added to the KVNF library in 2021. Delvon Lamarr Organ TrioI Told You SoJon BatisteWe AreDumpstafunkWhere Do We GoThe BamboosHard UpChristone “Kingfish” Ingram662Steve CropperFire It UpAJ FullertonThe Forgiver & The RunawayBad Bad Not GoodTalk MemoryCharley CrockettMusic City USAEliane Elias with Chick Corea & Chucho ValdezMirror MirrorDurand Jones & The IndicationsPrivate SpaceNathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsThe FutureLeo SidranCool School [The Music of Michael Franks]Pokey LaFargeIn The Blossom Of Their ShadeLos LobosNative SonsCarsie BlanLove & RageBen SidranWho’s The Old Guy NowLake Street DiveObviouslyJackson BrowneDownhill From HereMichael FrantiGood Day For A Good DayTedeschi Trucks BandLayla Revisited – Live At LOCKN’Ben Harper & Ziggy MarleySpin It FasterDionStomping GroundCimafunkEl AlimentoRoots of CreationDub Free Or Die Vol 1Jake ShimabukuroJake & FriendsSt Paul & The Broken BonesLast DanceChicano BatmanDark StarHiss Golden MessengerQuietly Blowing ItNeil Young & Crazy HorseBarnArlo ParksHurtDr. Lonnie Smith & Iggy PopWhy Can’t We Live TogetherWyn StarksWho I AmSteve Earle & The DukesJ.T.David GrayHeart & SoulValerie JuneThe Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For DreamersVan MorrisonOnly A SongPaula Fuga & Jack Johnson feat. Ben HarperIf EverJoao DonatoJazz Is Dead # 7Japanese BreakfastJubileeU-RoySolid GoldBela FleckMy Bluegrass HeartThe GabrielsLove & Hate In A Different TimeSamantha FishFasterUnderground Youth & Laura CarboneIn DreamsRobert Plant & Alison KraussRaise The RoofLucy DacusVBSAretha FranklinThe Genius of Aretha FranklinBuddhaFlyNot Another Reggae Love SongNick WaterhousePromenade Blue