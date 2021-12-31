© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
MUSIC

Sugar's Best of 2021

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Candy Pennetta
Published December 31, 2021 at 9:01 PM MST

KVNF Music Director Candy "Sugar" Pennetta picks her favorites from the 758 new releases added to the KVNF library in 2021.

Delvon Lamarr Organ TrioI Told You So
Jon BatisteWe Are
DumpstafunkWhere Do We Go
The BamboosHard Up
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram662
Steve CropperFire It Up
AJ FullertonThe Forgiver & The Runaway
Bad Bad Not GoodTalk Memory
Charley CrockettMusic City USA
Eliane Elias with Chick Corea & Chucho ValdezMirror Mirror
Durand Jones & The IndicationsPrivate Space
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsThe Future
Leo SidranCool School [The Music of Michael Franks]
Pokey LaFargeIn The Blossom Of Their Shade
Los LobosNative Sons
Carsie BlanLove & Rage
Ben SidranWho’s The Old Guy Now
Lake Street DiveObviously
Jackson BrowneDownhill From Here
Michael FrantiGood Day For A Good Day
Tedeschi Trucks BandLayla Revisited – Live At LOCKN’
Ben Harper & Ziggy MarleySpin It Faster
DionStomping Ground
CimafunkEl Alimento
Roots of CreationDub Free Or Die Vol 1
Jake ShimabukuroJake & Friends
St Paul & The Broken BonesLast Dance
Chicano BatmanDark Star
Hiss Golden MessengerQuietly Blowing It
Neil Young & Crazy HorseBarn
Arlo ParksHurt
Dr. Lonnie Smith & Iggy PopWhy Can’t We Live Together
Wyn StarksWho I Am
Steve Earle & The DukesJ.T.
David GrayHeart & Soul
Valerie JuneThe Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers
Van MorrisonOnly A Song
Paula Fuga & Jack Johnson feat. Ben HarperIf Ever
Joao DonatoJazz Is Dead # 7
Japanese BreakfastJubilee
U-RoySolid Gold
Bela FleckMy Bluegrass Heart
The GabrielsLove & Hate In A Different Time
Samantha FishFaster
Underground Youth & Laura CarboneIn Dreams
Robert Plant & Alison KraussRaise The Roof
Lucy DacusVBS
Aretha FranklinThe Genius of Aretha Franklin
BuddhaFlyNot Another Reggae Love Song
Nick WaterhousePromenade Blue

