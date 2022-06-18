Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases June 20, 2022
|*Chastity Brown
|Sing to The Walls
|Soul Rock
|Sharon Van Etten
|We've Been Going About This All Wrong
|Rock
|TV Priest
|My Other People
|Rock
|Fixx
|Every Five Seconds
|Rock
|Supersonic Blues Machine
|VooDoo Nation
|Rock Blues
|Kevin Morby
|This Is A Photograph
|Rock Folk
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation
|Rock+
|Dave Thomas
|Road To the Blues
|Blues Rock
|Patty Griffin
|Tape
|Folk Rock
|Maren Morris
|Humble Quest
|Country Rock
|Chain Station
|Dancin' With The Law
|Bluegrass
|Charles Ruggiero
|Drummer Composer
|Jazz
|Todd Marcus Jazz Orchestra
|In The Valley
|Jazz
|Le Pompe Attack
|Putt Lake Toodleloo
|Jazz/Gypsy Jazz
*Sugar's Pick