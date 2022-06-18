© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
WEB_BANNER_THANKS-01.png
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
Buy a Raffle Ticket
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
MUSIC
Candy
New Music
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases June 20, 2022

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published June 18, 2022 at 3:30 PM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
*Chastity BrownSing to The WallsSoul Rock
Sharon Van EttenWe've Been Going About This All WrongRock
TV PriestMy Other PeopleRock
FixxEvery Five SecondsRock
Supersonic Blues MachineVooDoo NationRock Blues
Kevin MorbyThis Is A PhotographRock Folk
Various ArtistsSingles CompilationRock+
Dave ThomasRoad To the BluesBlues Rock
Patty GriffinTapeFolk Rock
Maren MorrisHumble QuestCountry Rock
Chain StationDancin' With The LawBluegrass
Charles RuggieroDrummer ComposerJazz
Todd Marcus Jazz OrchestraIn The ValleyJazz
Le Pompe AttackPutt Lake ToodlelooJazz/Gypsy Jazz

*Sugar's Pick

MUSIC