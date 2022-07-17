© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Sugar's Pick July 18, 2022

Jeff Beck - Johnny Depp / 18 / Rhino:
A vibrant, entertaining duo with Jeff Beck's soaring guitar and Johnny Depp's interpretive vocals, the 13 tracks on the youthfully titled "18" present a range of covers that are often loud and raucous and occasionally surprisingly sweet and introspective...Ever controversial, the reviews are mixed but check out Johnny on "What's Going On..."

