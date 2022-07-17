Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
Sugar's Pick July 18, 2022
Jeff Beck - Johnny Depp / 18 / Rhino:
A vibrant, entertaining duo with Jeff Beck's soaring guitar and Johnny Depp's interpretive vocals, the 13 tracks on the youthfully titled "18" present a range of covers that are often loud and raucous and occasionally surprisingly sweet and introspective...Ever controversial, the reviews are mixed but check out Johnny on "What's Going On..."