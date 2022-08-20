Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases August 22, 2022
|The Commonheart
|For Work Or Love
|Soul Rock
|Ronnie Hawkins
|Hey Bo DIddley Rockin' Rollin'
|Rock
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation
|Rock+
|GA-20
|Crackdown
|Blues Rock
|John Nemeth
|May Be The Last Time
|Blues Rock
|Patsy Cline
|She's Got You
|Country
|Watkins Family Hour
|Volume II
|Country Rock
|Badly Bent
|Too Late To Care
|Bluegrass
|Billy Drummond & Freedom Of Ideas
|Valse Sinistre
|Jazz
|Doug MacDonald
|I'll See You In My Dreams
|Jazz