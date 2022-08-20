© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases August 22, 2022

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
The CommonheartFor Work Or LoveSoul Rock
Ronnie HawkinsHey Bo DIddley Rockin' Rollin'Rock
Various ArtistsSingles CompilationRock+
GA-20CrackdownBlues Rock
John NemethMay Be The Last TimeBlues Rock
Patsy ClineShe's Got YouCountry
Watkins Family HourVolume IICountry Rock
Badly BentToo Late To CareBluegrass
Billy Drummond & Freedom Of IdeasValse SinistreJazz
Doug MacDonaldI'll See You In My DreamsJazz
