Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
Sugar's Pick August 22, 2022
The Commonheart / For Work Or Love / Jullian:
The Pittsburgh based collaboration of talented musicians on Drums, Bass, Keyboards, Horns, Guitar and the soulful vocals of Clinton Clegg, a hard charging frontman, make for a 10 track extravaganza...Showing their great respect for the likes of Curtis Mayfield and Otis Redding, they make each tune a memorable experience for their audience...