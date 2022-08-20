Sugar's Pick August 22, 2022

The Commonheart / For Work Or Love / Jullian:

The Pittsburgh based collaboration of talented musicians on Drums, Bass, Keyboards, Horns, Guitar and the soulful vocals of Clinton Clegg, a hard charging frontman, make for a 10 track extravaganza...Showing their great respect for the likes of Curtis Mayfield and Otis Redding, they make each tune a memorable experience for their audience...