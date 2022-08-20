© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
WEB_BANNER_THANKS-01.png
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
Buy a Raffle Ticket
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
MUSIC
Candy
New Music
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

Sugar's Pick August 22, 2022

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published August 20, 2022 at 6:57 PM MDT
commonheart.jpeg

The Commonheart / For Work Or Love / Jullian:
The Pittsburgh based collaboration of talented musicians on Drums, Bass, Keyboards, Horns, Guitar and the soulful vocals of Clinton Clegg, a hard charging frontman, make for a 10 track extravaganza...Showing their great respect for the likes of Curtis Mayfield and Otis Redding, they make each tune a memorable experience for their audience...

MUSIC