Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases September 12, 2022
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|*New Mastersounds
|The Deplar Effect
|Soul Jazz
|Built To Spill
|When The Wind Forgets Your Name
|Rock
|Freedy Johnston
|Back On The Road To You
|Rock
|Mountain Goats
|Bleed Out
|Rock
|Ezra Furman
|An Album By Ezra Furman-All Of Us Flames
|Rock
|Various Artists
|KVNF Singles Comp - 9/12/2022
|Rock +
|Jimmy Hall
|Ready Now
|Blues Rock
|Jimmy Carpenter
|The Louisiana Record
|NOLA - Blues
|Charley Crockett
|The Man From Waco
|Country
|Damn Tall Buildings
|Sleeping Dogs
|Country Folk
|Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber, The WDR Big Band
|Center Stage
|Jazz
|Carmen Lundy
|Fade To Black
|Jazz
|Jon Cowherd Trio
|Pride & joy
|Jazz
|Bobby Broom
|Reved Up
|Jazz
|Steve Turre
|Generations
|Jazz
|Alex Acuna
|Gifts
|Latin Jazz
|Gustavo Cortinas
|Kind Regards-Saludos Afectuosos
|Latin Jazz
*Sugar's Pick