Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases September 12, 2022

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published September 11, 2022 at 2:27 PM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
*New MastersoundsThe Deplar EffectSoul Jazz
Built To SpillWhen The Wind Forgets Your NameRock
Freedy JohnstonBack On The Road To YouRock
Mountain GoatsBleed OutRock
Ezra FurmanAn Album By Ezra Furman-All Of Us FlamesRock
Various ArtistsKVNF Singles Comp - 9/12/2022Rock +
Jimmy HallReady NowBlues Rock
Jimmy CarpenterThe Louisiana RecordNOLA - Blues
Charley CrockettThe Man From WacoCountry
Damn Tall BuildingsSleeping DogsCountry Folk
Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber, The WDR Big BandCenter StageJazz
Carmen LundyFade To BlackJazz
Jon Cowherd TrioPride & joyJazz
Bobby BroomReved UpJazz
Steve TurreGenerationsJazz
Alex AcunaGiftsLatin Jazz
Gustavo CortinasKind Regards-Saludos AfectuososLatin Jazz

*Sugar's Pick

