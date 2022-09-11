Sugar's Pick September 12, 2022

The New Mastersounds / The Deplar Effect / Eleven:

The Funk/Soul group from Leeds, England recorded their 17th album at Floki Studios in Troll Peninsula, Iceland; the first album recorded & released by Eleven Music...The back stories on the 13 tracks are compelling and with vocalist Lamar Williams' (son of the late Lamar Williams; Allman Brothers bassist) singing "Gonna Get In My Way" the vibe on the mountain top could not be any clearer...And..The opening track, like every studio album to date pays homage to the Meters...What more could you want...