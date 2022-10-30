© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Banner3-01.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
MUSIC
Candy
New Music
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases October 31, 2022

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published October 30, 2022 at 11:46 AM MDT

ARTISTALBUMGENRE
Arctic MonkeysThe CarRock
Various ArtistsSingles CompilationRock +
Dropkick MurphysThis Machine Still Kills FascistsRock
Joe ElyFlatland LullabyRock Country
Tramples By TurtlesAlpenglowCountry Rock
Mike MangioneBlood & WaterFolk Rock
Angela StrehliAce Of BluesBlues
*Robert GlasperBlack Radio IIIHip Hop Jazz
Bill FrisellFourJazz
Dawn Richard & Spencer ZahnPigmentsElectronica
Daniel AveryUltra TruthElectronica

*Sugar's Pick

MUSIC