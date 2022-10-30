Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases October 31, 2022
|ARTIST
|ALBUM
|GENRE
|Arctic Monkeys
|The Car
|Rock
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation
|Rock +
|Dropkick Murphys
|This Machine Still Kills Fascists
|Rock
|Joe Ely
|Flatland Lullaby
|Rock Country
|Tramples By Turtles
|Alpenglow
|Country Rock
|Mike Mangione
|Blood & Water
|Folk Rock
|Angela Strehli
|Ace Of Blues
|Blues
|*Robert Glasper
|Black Radio III
|Hip Hop Jazz
|Bill Frisell
|Four
|Jazz
|Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn
|Pigments
|Electronica
|Daniel Avery
|Ultra Truth
|Electronica
*Sugar's Pick