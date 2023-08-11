© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases Aug 14, 2023

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published August 11, 2023 at 1:59 PM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Gov't MulePeace...Like A RiverRock
Blues ProjectEvolutionRock
Maia SharpReckless ThoughtsRock Folk
James MaddockNight WorkRock Folk
Various ArtistsAbbey Road Re-Imagined - Tribute To BeatlesRock +
Various ArtistsSingles CompilationRock +
Rosemerry Wahtola TrommerDark PraiseSpoken Word/Poetry
Pale JayBewilder-
ment		Soul R&B
SextonesLove Can't Be BorrowedSoul
Kendra MorrisI Am What I Have Been Waiting ForSoul Rock
*Mitch WoodsFriends Along the WayBlues Rock
Name-DroppersName-DroppersBlues Rock
PleasuresBeginning of The EndCountry Rock
Steve CarringtonFriends Are FamilyJazz
TechnoCatsMusic Of Gregg HillJazz
Black Market BrassHozWorld AfroBeat Jazz
