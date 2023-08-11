Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases Aug 14, 2023
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Gov't Mule
|Peace...Like A River
|Rock
|Blues Project
|Evolution
|Rock
|Maia Sharp
|Reckless Thoughts
|Rock Folk
|James Maddock
|Night Work
|Rock Folk
|Various Artists
|Abbey Road Re-Imagined - Tribute To Beatles
|Rock +
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation
|Rock +
|Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer
|Dark Praise
|Spoken Word/Poetry
|Pale Jay
|Bewilder-
ment
|Soul R&B
|Sextones
|Love Can't Be Borrowed
|Soul
|Kendra Morris
|I Am What I Have Been Waiting For
|Soul Rock
|*Mitch Woods
|Friends Along the Way
|Blues Rock
|Name-Droppers
|Name-Droppers
|Blues Rock
|Pleasures
|Beginning of The End
|Country Rock
|Steve Carrington
|Friends Are Family
|Jazz
|TechnoCats
|Music Of Gregg Hill
|Jazz
|Black Market Brass
|Hoz
|World AfroBeat Jazz