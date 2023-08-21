© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases Aug 21, 2023

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Jeshua MarshallThe FloodRock
Wreckless StrangersOrange Sky DreamRock
Various ArtistsSingles CompilationRock+
Ryan BinghamWatch Out For The WolfCountry Rock
Joshua Ray WalkerWhat Is It EvenCountry Rock
Chris PierceLet All Who WillCountry Rock
Big Chief Donald Harrison, JrCongo Square SuiteNew Orleans/Jazz
*Candice IvoryWhen The Levee Breaks - Music Of Memphis MinnieBlues
Coco MontoyaWriting On The WallBlues Rock
Joe Bonamassa Blues Deluxe Vol 2Blues Rock
Buddy RichTriosJazz
Jonathan BlakePassageJazz

*Sugar's Pick

MUSIC