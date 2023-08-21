Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases Aug 21, 2023
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Jeshua Marshall
|The Flood
|Rock
|Wreckless Strangers
|Orange Sky Dream
|Rock
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation
|Rock+
|Ryan Bingham
|Watch Out For The Wolf
|Country Rock
|Joshua Ray Walker
|What Is It Even
|Country Rock
|Chris Pierce
|Let All Who Will
|Country Rock
|Big Chief Donald Harrison, Jr
|Congo Square Suite
|New Orleans/Jazz
|*Candice Ivory
|When The Levee Breaks - Music Of Memphis Minnie
|Blues
|Coco Montoya
|Writing On The Wall
|Blues Rock
|Joe Bonamassa
|Blues Deluxe Vol 2
|Blues Rock
|Buddy Rich
|Trios
|Jazz
|Jonathan Blake
|Passage
|Jazz
*Sugar's Pick