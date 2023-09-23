© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases Sept 25, 2023

Published September 23, 2023 at 1:28 PM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Corinne Bailey RaeBlack RainbowsRock
Shakey GravesMovie Of The WeekRock
ComplaintsChasing LightRock
Liv WarfieldThe EdgeRock Soul
Rachel GarlinThe Ballad Of Madelyne & ThereseRock
RodriguezCold FactRock / ReEntry
RodriguezComing From RealityRock / ReEntry
Various ArtistsSingles CompilationRock+
Buffalo NicholsThe FatalistBlues Folk
Christone "Kingfish" IngramLive In LondonBlues Rock
Byron Lee & The DragonairesMash! Mr LeeReggae / Island
*Black Legacy ProjectVolume 1Jazz / R&B
Kurt Elling & Charlie HunterSuperblue - The Iridescent SpreeJazz
Nicholas PaytonDripJazz
Aaron Diel & The KnightsZodiac SuiteJazz
Joshua RedmanWhere Are WeJazz
Harold Lopez-NussaTimba A La AmericanaLatin Jazz
