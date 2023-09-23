Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases Sept 25, 2023
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Corinne Bailey Rae
|Black Rainbows
|Rock
|Shakey Graves
|Movie Of The Week
|Rock
|Complaints
|Chasing Light
|Rock
|Liv Warfield
|The Edge
|Rock Soul
|Rachel Garlin
|The Ballad Of Madelyne & Therese
|Rock
|Rodriguez
|Cold Fact
|Rock / ReEntry
|Rodriguez
|Coming From Reality
|Rock / ReEntry
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation
|Rock+
|Buffalo Nichols
|The Fatalist
|Blues Folk
|Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
|Live In London
|Blues Rock
|Byron Lee & The Dragonaires
|Mash! Mr Lee
|Reggae / Island
|*Black Legacy Project
|Volume 1
|Jazz / R&B
|Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter
|Superblue - The Iridescent Spree
|Jazz
|Nicholas Payton
|Drip
|Jazz
|Aaron Diel & The Knights
|Zodiac Suite
|Jazz
|Joshua Redman
|Where Are We
|Jazz
|Harold Lopez-Nussa
|Timba A La Americana
|Latin Jazz