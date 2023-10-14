© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Our 89.1 KVMT radio frequency is down due to maintenance. It will be back on the air by 4:00 pm, October 13. We apologize for the inconvenience. You can stream online in the meantime.
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases Oct 16, 2023

Published October 14, 2023 at 3:15 PM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
WilcoCousinRock
Tre BurtTraffic FictionRock
Orions BeltWomenRock Electron
Various ArtistsSingles CompilationRock+
Grateful DeadWake Of The FloodRock ReIssue
Chris ShiflettLost At SeaRock Country
Steel WoodsOn Your TimeCountry Rock
Carolyn SillsOn The DrawCountry Rock
Marcel SmithFrom My SoulSoul
David K MathewsFantasy Vocal SessionsBlues Jazz
Pete McCannWithout QuestionJazz
HiromiSonic WonderlandJazz
*Butcher BrownSolar MusicHipHop Jazz
*Sugar's Pick
