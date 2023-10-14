Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases Oct 16, 2023
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Wilco
|Cousin
|Rock
|Tre Burt
|Traffic Fiction
|Rock
|Orions Belt
|Women
|Rock Electron
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation
|Rock+
|Grateful Dead
|Wake Of The Flood
|Rock ReIssue
|Chris Shiflett
|Lost At Sea
|Rock Country
|Steel Woods
|On Your Time
|Country Rock
|Carolyn Sills
|On The Draw
|Country Rock
|Marcel Smith
|From My Soul
|Soul
|David K Mathews
|Fantasy Vocal Sessions
|Blues Jazz
|Pete McCann
|Without Question
|Jazz
|Hiromi
|Sonic Wonderland
|Jazz
|*Butcher Brown
|Solar Music
|HipHop Jazz
|*Sugar's Pick