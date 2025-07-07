New Releases: July 7, 2025

|PHYSICAL CDs
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|LABEL
|Joe Bonamassa
|Breakthrough
|Blues, Rock
|J&R Adventures
|The Boneshakers
|Live To Be This
|Blues, Rock
|Gulf Coast
|Samantha Fish
|Paper Doll
|Blues, Rock
|Rounder
|David Starr
|must be BLUE
|Blues, Rock
|Quarto Valley
|Carolyn Wonderland
|Truth Is
|Blues, Rock
|Alligator
|Joanne Shaw Taylor
|Black & Gold
|Blues, Rock, Contemporary Blues
|Journeyman
|Taj Mahal, Keb Mo
|Room on the Porch
|Blues, Roots, Americana
|Concord
|D.K. Harrell
|Talkin' Heavy
|Blues, Soul
|Alligator
|Jesse Daniel
|Son of the San Lorenzo
|Country
|Lightning Rod / Thirty Tigers
|Kelsey Waldon
|Every Ghost
|Country
|Oh Boy
|Blue Cactus
|Believer
|Country, Americana
|Sleepy Cat
|The Shootouts
|Switchback
|Country, Americana, Rock, Bluegrass
|Transoceanic
|Turnpike Troubadours
|The Price of Admission
|Country, Americana, Roots Rock
|Bossier City / Thirty Tigers
|Vandoliers
|Life Behind Bars
|Country, Rock, Americana
|Break Maiden / Thirty Tigers
|S.G. Goodman
|Planting By the Signs
|Folk, Alternative, Indie
|Slough Water / Thirty Tigers
|Alan Sparhawk,Trampled By Turtles
|Alan Sparhawk withTrampled By Turtles
|Folk, Alternative, Indie, Progressive Bluegrass, Americana
|Sub Pop
|Leslie Jordan
|The Agonist
|Folk, Americana
|Leslie Jordan
|Watchhouse
|Rituals
|Folk, Americana
|Tiptoe Tiger / Thirty Tigers
|I'm With Her
|Wild and Clear and Blue
|Folk, Americana, Bluegrass, Contemporary Folk, Prog Bluegrass
|Rounder
|Cassie and Maggie
|Gold and Coal
|Folk, Celtic, Traditional Folk, World
|Cassie and Maggie
|Minor Gold
|Way to the Sun
|Folk, Rock, Americana
|Minor Gold
|Mary Chapin Carpenter
|Personal History
|Folk, Singer/Songwriter
|Lambent Light / Thirty Tigers
|Willi Carlisle
|Winged Victory
|Folk, Traditional Folk, Celtic Folk, Americana
|Signature Sounds
|Count Basie Orchestra, Deborah Silver
|Basie Rocks!
|Jazz
|Green Hill
|Bela Fleck, Edmar Castaneda, Antonio Sanchez
|BEATrio
|Jazz, Bluegrass, Folk, World, Latin
|Bela Fleck / Thirty Tigers
|Tropa Magica
|Para Bailar y Tripiar
|Latin, Psych Rock, Cumbia
|Tropivision
|Adrian Quesada
|Boleros Psicodelicos II
|Latin, Psychedelic, Soul, Latin Soul
|ATO
|Pachyman
|Another Place
|Reggae, Dub, Post Dub
|ATO
|Robert Jon & The Wreck
|Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes
|Rock
|Journeyman
|Lael Neale
|Altogether Stranger
|Rock, Alternative/Indie, Lo-Fi Pop, Neo-Psychedelia
|Sub Pop
|Cardinal Black
|Midnight at the Valencia
|Rock, Blues, Soul, Gospel
|Jump In / Thirty Tigers
|Grace Potter
|Medicine
|Rock, Blues, Soul, Roots
|Hollywood
|Esther Rose
|Want
|Rock, Folk, Country, Indie, Shoegaze
|New West
|Uwade
|Florilegium
|Rock, Indie Folk, Indie Pop, Soul, Dream Folk
|Thirty Tigers
|The Bug Club
|Very Human Features
|Rock, Indie Rock, Garage Rock, Lo_Fi
|Sub Pop
|Wishy
|Paradise / Planet Popstar
|Rock, Indie, Shoegaze, Dream Pop
|Winspear
|Frankie Cosmos
|Different Talking
|Rock, Indie, Twee Pop
|Sub Pop
|Grateful Dead
|The Music Never Stopped
|Rock, Jam Band
|Rhino
|Sarah Eller, David Snider
|Sarah Eller & David Snider
|Rock, Jazz, Blues
|David Snider
|Santana
|Sentient
|Rock, Latin
|Starfaith
|Little Feat
|Strike Up the Band
|Rock, Southern, Roots, Blues, Funk
|Hot Tomato Productions
|Leroi Conroy
|a tiger's tale
|Soul, Funk, R&B, Jazz, Cinematic
|Colemine