New Music
KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.

New Releases: July 7, 2025

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published July 7, 2025 at 5:40 PM MDT

PHYSICAL CDs
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Joe BonamassaBreakthroughBlues, RockJ&R Adventures
The BoneshakersLive To Be ThisBlues, RockGulf Coast
Samantha FishPaper DollBlues, RockRounder
David Starrmust be BLUEBlues, RockQuarto Valley
Carolyn WonderlandTruth IsBlues, RockAlligator
Joanne Shaw TaylorBlack & GoldBlues, Rock, Contemporary BluesJourneyman
Taj Mahal, Keb MoRoom on the PorchBlues, Roots, AmericanaConcord
D.K. HarrellTalkin' HeavyBlues, SoulAlligator
Jesse DanielSon of the San LorenzoCountryLightning Rod / Thirty Tigers
Kelsey WaldonEvery GhostCountryOh Boy
Blue CactusBelieverCountry, AmericanaSleepy Cat
The ShootoutsSwitchbackCountry, Americana, Rock, BluegrassTransoceanic
Turnpike TroubadoursThe Price of AdmissionCountry, Americana, Roots RockBossier City / Thirty Tigers
VandoliersLife Behind BarsCountry, Rock, AmericanaBreak Maiden / Thirty Tigers
S.G. GoodmanPlanting By the SignsFolk, Alternative, IndieSlough Water / Thirty Tigers
Alan Sparhawk,Trampled By TurtlesAlan Sparhawk withTrampled By TurtlesFolk, Alternative, Indie, Progressive Bluegrass, AmericanaSub Pop
Leslie JordanThe AgonistFolk, AmericanaLeslie Jordan
WatchhouseRitualsFolk, AmericanaTiptoe Tiger / Thirty Tigers
I'm With HerWild and Clear and BlueFolk, Americana, Bluegrass, Contemporary Folk, Prog BluegrassRounder
Cassie and MaggieGold and CoalFolk, Celtic, Traditional Folk, WorldCassie and Maggie
Minor GoldWay to the SunFolk, Rock, AmericanaMinor Gold
Mary Chapin CarpenterPersonal HistoryFolk, Singer/SongwriterLambent Light / Thirty Tigers
Willi CarlisleWinged VictoryFolk, Traditional Folk, Celtic Folk, AmericanaSignature Sounds
Count Basie Orchestra, Deborah SilverBasie Rocks!JazzGreen Hill
Bela Fleck, Edmar Castaneda, Antonio SanchezBEATrioJazz, Bluegrass, Folk, World, LatinBela Fleck / Thirty Tigers
Tropa MagicaPara Bailar y TripiarLatin, Psych Rock, CumbiaTropivision
Adrian QuesadaBoleros Psicodelicos IILatin, Psychedelic, Soul, Latin SoulATO
PachymanAnother PlaceReggae, Dub, Post DubATO
Robert Jon & The WreckHeartbreaks & Last GoodbyesRockJourneyman
Lael NealeAltogether StrangerRock, Alternative/Indie, Lo-Fi Pop, Neo-PsychedeliaSub Pop
Cardinal BlackMidnight at the ValenciaRock, Blues, Soul, GospelJump In / Thirty Tigers
Grace PotterMedicineRock, Blues, Soul, RootsHollywood
Esther RoseWantRock, Folk, Country, Indie, ShoegazeNew West
UwadeFlorilegiumRock, Indie Folk, Indie Pop, Soul, Dream FolkThirty Tigers
The Bug ClubVery Human FeaturesRock, Indie Rock, Garage Rock, Lo_FiSub Pop
WishyParadise / Planet PopstarRock, Indie, Shoegaze, Dream PopWinspear
Frankie CosmosDifferent TalkingRock, Indie, Twee PopSub Pop
Grateful DeadThe Music Never StoppedRock, Jam BandRhino
Sarah Eller, David SniderSarah Eller & David SniderRock, Jazz, BluesDavid Snider
SantanaSentientRock, LatinStarfaith
Little FeatStrike Up the BandRock, Southern, Roots, Blues, FunkHot Tomato Productions
Leroi Conroya tiger's taleSoul, Funk, R&B, Jazz, CinematicColemine
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
Andrea "Dre" Castillo serves as KVNF's Music Director and DJ Coordinator. You can catch her on the airwaves for Off the Wall once a month.
