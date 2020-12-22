© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Local Motion: Coal's Future & The 'North Fork Exception'

By Chad Reich
Published December 22, 2020
Chad Reich is back on KVNF for this week's Local Motion to go deeper into the story of 'The North Fork Exception.' Mountain Coal Company wants to expand into lands on The Gunnison National Forest's roadless areas and environmental groups want to stop them. The story involves ongoing battles in the courts over roads and drilling pads. The mine hasn't responded to emails or phone calls since July so they couldn't be included in the story. Instead, Chad shares the voices of coal advocates, conservation groups, and government officials.

  

Chad Reich
Chad Reich is a veteran public radio reporter and KVNF freelancer who runs the production company Laccolith Media. He is a Lecturer and the Technical Director of Media at Western Colorado University in Gunnison.
