Hear Capitol Christmas Tree Ceremony Highlights

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, a sign of unity and hope, tours through Western Colorado this week. Due to COVID, attendance for the tree cutting ceremony on the Uncompahgre Plateau west of Montrose was not open to the general public, but reporter Chad Reich was at the ceremony and filed this story.

On Tuesday, the tree visits the San Miguel County Fairgrounds in Norwood from 10-11:30am. UPDATE: The Montrose stop on Tuesday was cancelled. On Wednesday, it visits the Ouray County Courthouse from 9:30-11am and the Grand Junction Convention Center from 5:30-7pm. Then on Thursday it will be in downtown Paonia from 10-11:30am.