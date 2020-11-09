Hear Capitol Christmas Tree Ceremony Highlights

© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Chad Reich
Published November 9, 2020 at 3:05 PM MST
The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, a sign of unity and hope, tours through Western Colorado this week. Due to COVID, attendance for the tree cutting ceremony on the Uncompahgre Plateau west of Montrose was not open to the general public, but reporter Chad Reich was at the ceremony and filed this story. 

On Tuesday, the tree visits the San Miguel County Fairgrounds in Norwood from 10-11:30am. UPDATE: The Montrose stop on Tuesday was cancelled. On Wednesday, it visits the Ouray County Courthouse from 9:30-11am and the Grand Junction Convention Center from 5:30-7pm. Then on Thursday it will be in downtown Paonia from 10-11:30am. 

Chad Reich
Chad Reich is a veteran public radio reporter and KVNF freelancer who runs the production company Laccolith Media. He is a Lecturer and the Technical Director of Media at Western Colorado University in Gunnison.
