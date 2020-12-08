© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Roadless Rule 'Exception' at Center of Coal Mine Expansion Controversy

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Chad Reich
Published December 8, 2020 at 9:17 AM MST
This past June, the West Elk Mine punched a mile of road and two drilling pads for methane venting into lands that conservation groups say should be roadless, according to federal policy. Mine operators, however, say their leases for a planned and approved expansion sit underneath the surface of the roadless lands and are not subject to the state's roadless rule. Chad Reich reports on the struggle taking place in the Gunnison National Forest. 

NEWS Roadless RuleMiningWest Elk MineCoalGunnison National ForestRMCRChad ReichFossil Fuel Reporting CollaborationMethane Venting
Chad Reich is a veteran public radio reporter and KVNF freelancer who runs the production company Laccolith Media. He is a Lecturer and the Technical Director of Media at Western Colorado University in Gunnison.
