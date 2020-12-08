Roadless Rule 'Exception' at Center of Coal Mine Expansion Controversy
This past June, the West Elk Mine punched a mile of road and two drilling pads for methane venting into lands that conservation groups say should be roadless, according to federal policy. Mine operators, however, say their leases for a planned and approved expansion sit underneath the surface of the roadless lands and are not subject to the state's roadless rule. Chad Reich reports on the struggle taking place in the Gunnison National Forest.