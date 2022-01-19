© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience. You can always stream static free here at KVNF.org
NEWS

Summer of Soul opens tonight at Paradise Theatre in Paonia

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Gavin Dahl
Published January 19, 2022 at 3:23 PM MST
EricDeggansKVNF.png
Gavin Dahl
/
KVNF
NPR TV critic Eric Deggans joins KVNF's Gavin Dahl via Zoom to discuss the new film Summer of Soul.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans speaks with KVNF's Gavin Dahl about the new documentary Summer of Soul, directed by Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson, opening tonight at the Paradise Theatre in Paonia.

Tags

NEWSnprEric DeggansTV CriticSummer of SoulQuestloveStevie WonderHarlem Cultural FestivalDocumentary
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. His resume includes work for stations like KDNK Carbondale, national programs like Alternative Radio with David Barsamian, and nonprofits like Open Media Foundation in Denver. His reporting has been published by Boulder Weekly, Boise Weekly, Raw Story, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College in 2008 with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
Related Content