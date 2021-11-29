-
KVNF station manager Ashley Krest, news director Gavin Dahl, and news reporter Kate Redmond attended the annual Rocky Mountain Community Radio conference…
4 horses killed in car accidents on 550 on ThursdaySchool board candidate forums are scheduled for Grand Junction, Austin, Montrose next weekDual…
Congressman Lamborn re-introduces bill to defund public broadcastingAll Points Transit offering free rides to Montrose youthCDOT opens Hwy 50 all…
On May 3rd, 2021, NPR turned 50 years old.NPR grew up alongside a post-Watergate journalism ethos that shaped the media industry for decades. Hosted by…
Meet Colorado College student Anya Steinberg, named a grand prize winner in NPR's Student Podcast Challenge for exploring the impact of learning her…
World Radio Day was created to celebrate the medium's ability to reach all corners of the globe, due to its affordability and portability. But how common are radios that still fit that description?
Adler joined NPR in 1979 and covered everything from the emergence of the AIDS epidemic to the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. She was 68.
On this episode of Talkin Music, KVNF's Ali Lightfoot and DJMJ speak with Monika Evstatieva, the director of NPR's All Things Considered. Monika selects…