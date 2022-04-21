© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Triple Play Records in Grand Junction ready for Record Store Day

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Gavin Dahl
Published April 21, 2022 at 8:29 AM MDT
The annual tradition known as Record Store Day is this Saturday. Matthew Cesario, aka DJ Squatch, and his dad, Rock, own and operate Triple Play Records in Grand Junction. Squatch and Gavin chat about some of the exclusive records available at the West Slope’s finest record shop. Learn more about Record Store Day here.

Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
