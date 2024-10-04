KVNF Fall Drive with Brody Wilson, Lisa Young and Gavin Dahl

© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published October 4, 2024 at 3:23 PM MDT
KVNF's Fall Drive 2024 with special guest former News Director Gavin Dahl
KNVF is in its Fall Drive Oct. 2-8.

During our Morning Edition on Friday, October 4th former KVNF News Director Gavin Dahl joined Morning Edition Host Brody Wilson and Regional News Host Lisa Young.

If you're not a morning person, or missed Morning Edition, fear not we've got you covered with the out takes from our conversation with Gavin.

Your KVNF News Team has a goal to raise $6,000 for your local, state and regional news. We're also looking for sustaining members, which is the best way to support KVNF.

You can donate anytime to support KVNF News .
