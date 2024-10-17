KVNF to close local news 'gap' with Press Forward grant

KVNF radio station located in Paonia, Colorado was recently awarded a Press Forward grant. The grant was given to over 200 media outlets in the United States to help them close gaps in local coverage.

Among the core funding priorities, Press Forward seeks to strengthen local newsrooms that have the trust of local communities; to close long standing inequalities in journalism coverage and practice; to advance public policies that expand access to local news and civic information and to accelerate the enabling environment for news production and dissemination.

KVNF Station Manager Ashley Krest talks with Senior Reporter Lisa Young about the Press Forward grant award and what it means to the 45 year old community radio station and its listeners.