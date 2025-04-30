© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
White House Proposes Cutting Public Media Funding—Rural Stations Could Be Hit Hardest

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Sophia Boyd-Fliegel,
Brody Wilson
Published April 30, 2025 at 11:10 AM MDT
Breeze Richardson, Executive Director, Aspen Public Radio

A proposed $1.1 billion cut to public broadcasting funding could hit small Western radio stations hard. Aspen Public Radio’s Breeze Richardson says some rely on CPB for up to 30% of their budgets. The Rocky Mountain Community Radio network urges listeners to tell Congress public media still matters.

ACT NOW - you can help support public media.

The White House is proposing a major cut to public broadcasting—asking Congress to rescind $1.1 billion from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which funds local public radio and TV stations across the country.

Breeze Richardson, executive director of Aspen Public Radio and board chair of Rocky Mountain Community Radio, says the move would disproportionately affect smaller and rural stations. Some rely on CPB support for up to 30% of their annual budgets.

“That rescission order, if passed by Congress,” Richardson said, “is going to take back appropriated funds from hundreds of local radio and television stations all across the country.”

KHOL is one of those stations. While some larger outlets may weather the loss thanks to strong donor bases, many community stations on the Western Slope and across the Rocky Mountain West cannot.

Richardson urges listeners to contact lawmakers—not as experts, but simply as constituents who value public radio.

“You just need to say that public radio is important to you and the service you receive is valuable,” she said.

KVNF, along with other RMCR member stations, is joining the call to action.

📣 Take Action: Find your representative and make your voice heard.
Sophia Boyd-Fliegel
Brody Wilson
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host. You can hear him every morning between 6:30 am and 8am.
