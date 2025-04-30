White House Proposes Cutting Public Media Funding—Rural Stations Could Be Hit Hardest

The White House is proposing a major cut to public broadcasting—asking Congress to rescind $1.1 billion from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which funds local public radio and TV stations across the country.

Breeze Richardson, executive director of Aspen Public Radio and board chair of Rocky Mountain Community Radio, says the move would disproportionately affect smaller and rural stations. Some rely on CPB support for up to 30% of their annual budgets.

“That rescission order, if passed by Congress,” Richardson said, “is going to take back appropriated funds from hundreds of local radio and television stations all across the country.”

KHOL is one of those stations. While some larger outlets may weather the loss thanks to strong donor bases, many community stations on the Western Slope and across the Rocky Mountain West cannot.

Richardson urges listeners to contact lawmakers—not as experts, but simply as constituents who value public radio.

“You just need to say that public radio is important to you and the service you receive is valuable,” she said.

KVNF, along with other RMCR member stations, is joining the call to action.

📣 Take Action: Find your representative and make your voice heard.

