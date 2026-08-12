Montrose School Board extends superintendent’s paid leave, dismisses grievance

Stephenson was placed on leave in May following the resignation of Olathe Elementary Principal Jennifer Hesse. Board members who voted to place Stephenson on leave said the move was intended to protect district employees from potential retaliation while a third-party investigator examined Hesse’s conduct and Stephenson’s response.

Stephenson subsequently filed a grievance alleging governance violations, problems with the superintendent evaluation process and retaliation. She specifically pointed to Board President Neisha Balleck in her explanation of the grievance.

Following a lengthy executive session Tuesday night, Vice President Ted Valerio moved to adopt the board’s response to the grievance.

The statement acknowledged that the 2025 and 2026 written goal step was not separately documented and that some communications described in the grievance could have been handled more clearly and constructively.

However, the board said it did not find evidence supporting allegations of unlawful individual board action, retaliation, open meetings law violations, interference with the superintendent’s contractual authority or a hostile and retaliatory employment relationship.

The board denied Stephenson’s grievance and requested relief, with the exception of prospective governance commitments outlined in its response. The board said its statement constituted its final response and closed the grievance process.

The motion passed, with board members Jody Hovde and Tom West voting against it.

The board then unanimously voted to extend Stephenson’s paid leave.

Attorney Brad Miller was also present at Tuesday’s meeting. It was unclear why Bryce Carlson, a partner at Miller’s firm and the board’s usual legal representative, was not present.

Balleck acknowledged the difficulties faced by staff at Olathe Elementary at the end of the meeting.