Western Colorado sees significant rise in bear activity

An extreme drought and a hard freeze this spring are driving increased bear activity in Paonia, as natural food sources have become scarce.

David Gurzick, Paonia district wildlife manager with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said a freeze in mid-April destroyed much of the region’s berries and orchard fruit. Drought conditions have prevented new vegetation from growing, leaving bears with few food sources in their natural habitat.

“And so they're coming to town, to Paonia to find anything that they can eat,” Gurzick said. “They're in survival mode this whole year trying to find food.”

In town, bears have found easy sources of food in unsecured trash cans, bird feeders and outdoor grills. Gurzick said once bears discover those food sources, they have little reason to leave.

“They learned that they can just tip over a trash can and get tonight's leftovers,” he said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Paonia police are working together to reduce conflicts between bears and residents. Their efforts focus on education, prevention and nonlethal hazing rather than relocating bears.

Gurzick said there are too many bears in and around town to trap and relocate every animal. Instead, officers can use nonlethal rounds, such as beanbag rounds or rubber buckshot, to discourage bears from remaining in town.

CPW is also working with Paonia town officials on a proposed ordinance that would require residents to secure their trash.

Residents can help reduce bear activity by securing potential food sources. Gurzick recommends using electric fencing around chicken coops, removing outdoor bird feeders, cleaning grills after cooking and keeping trash cans indoors until the morning of pickup. Residents who cannot store their trash cans indoors can strap the lids closed.

Gurzick said even a simple ratchet strap can prevent bears from accessing trash.

A new Colorado law also strengthens enforcement against people who knowingly leave food or edible waste accessible in circumstances where there is a reasonable probability of luring a wild bear. The law took effect this week. Violations can result in misdemeanor charges and fines of up to $5,000 upon conviction.

Residents should call 911 if a bear attempts to enter a home, blocks someone from leaving their home, acts aggressively or refuses to leave after being hazed. For non-emergency situations, residents can contact Colorado Parks and Wildlife for assistance and advice.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Town of Paonia will hold a public question-and-answer session at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at the Paradise Theater. The meeting will provide residents with information about the increase in bear activity and ways to reduce conflicts between people and wildlife.

