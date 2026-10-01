© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jeff Hurd and Dwayne Romero debate in CD3 race

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Audrey McCabe
Published October 1, 2026 at 6:44 AM MDT
U.S. Rep. Jeff Hurd, incumbent candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District (right), shakes hands with challenger Dwayne Romero after their debate at a Club 20 at the Asteria Theater in Grand Junction. Sept. 19, 2026.
William Woody
/
Colorado Public Radio
U.S. Rep. Jeff Hurd, incumbent candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District (right), shakes hands with challenger Dwayne Romero after their debate at a Club 20 at the Asteria Theater in Grand Junction. Sept. 19, 2026.

Democrat Dwayne Romero and incumbent Republican Jeff Hurd debated on Saturday. They'll face off in November for Colorado's third Congressional district.

Tags
News & Public Affairs Victor Marx
Audrey McCabe
Audrey McCabe is KVNF’s Regional Newscast Host and Producer. Based in Montrose, she has a love for journalism and community, and a specific interest in misinformation in our society.
See stories by Audrey McCabe