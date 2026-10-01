News & Public Affairs Jeff Hurd and Dwayne Romero debate in CD3 race KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Audrey McCabe Published October 1, 2026 at 6:44 AM MDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 30:00 William Woody / Colorado Public Radio U.S. Rep. Jeff Hurd, incumbent candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District (right), shakes hands with challenger Dwayne Romero after their debate at a Club 20 at the Asteria Theater in Grand Junction. Sept. 19, 2026. Democrat Dwayne Romero and incumbent Republican Jeff Hurd debated on Saturday. They'll face off in November for Colorado's third Congressional district.