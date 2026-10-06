Colorado's 2026 ballot measures, explained: a four-part conversation
Julia Caulfield, KOTO, for Rocky Mountain Community Radio. Bente Birkeland, Colorado Capitol News Alliance.
Part 1 (0:00): crime and law enforcement
- Amendment 81, Law Enforcement Reporting Requirements to Federal Authorities
- Proposition 132, Penalties for Fentanyl Crimes
- Proposition 133, Penalties for Human Trafficking of a Minor
Part 2 (4:15): how elections work
- Amendment 85, Plain Language Ballot Questions
- Amendment 86, Congressional Redistricting
- Amendment 84, Mail Ballot Voter Identification
Part 3 (8:00): transgender youth and income taxes
- Proposition 134, Male and Female Participation in School Sports
- Proposition 135, Prohibit Certain Surgeries for Minors
- Amendment 87, Graduated Income Tax
- Proposition 136, Income Tax Rate Cap
Part 4 (12:20): natural gas, hunting, conservation and school funding
- Amendment 82, Right to Natural Gas
- Amendment 83, Constitutional Right to Hunt and Fish
- Proposition 137, Designate Sporting Goods Sales Tax Revenue for Conservation
- Proposition NN, State Public K-12 Education Funding (the only measure the legislature referred to voters)
With so much on the ballot, Birkeland's advice for voters is to "just take your time, take a few days, have your coffee, you know, just find what works for you."
County clerks must mail ballots to active voters by Oct. 9. Voters can check their registration, track their ballot and find a drop box at GoVoteColorado.gov.