Colorado's 2026 ballot measures, explained: a four-part conversation

Julia Caulfield, KOTO, for Rocky Mountain Community Radio. Bente Birkeland, Colorado Capitol News Alliance.

Part 1 (0:00): crime and law enforcement

Amendment 81, Law Enforcement Reporting Requirements to Federal Authorities

Proposition 132, Penalties for Fentanyl Crimes

Proposition 133, Penalties for Human Trafficking of a Minor

Part 2 (4:15): how elections work

Amendment 85, Plain Language Ballot Questions

Amendment 86, Congressional Redistricting

Amendment 84, Mail Ballot Voter Identification

Part 3 (8:00): transgender youth and income taxes

Proposition 134, Male and Female Participation in School Sports

Proposition 135, Prohibit Certain Surgeries for Minors

Amendment 87, Graduated Income Tax

Proposition 136, Income Tax Rate Cap

Part 4 (12:20): natural gas, hunting, conservation and school funding

Amendment 82, Right to Natural Gas

Amendment 83, Constitutional Right to Hunt and Fish

Proposition 137, Designate Sporting Goods Sales Tax Revenue for Conservation

Proposition NN, State Public K-12 Education Funding (the only measure the legislature referred to voters)

With so much on the ballot, Birkeland's advice for voters is to "just take your time, take a few days, have your coffee, you know, just find what works for you."

County clerks must mail ballots to active voters by Oct. 9. Voters can check their registration, track their ballot and find a drop box at GoVoteColorado.gov.