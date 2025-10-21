© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Demolition begins on White House's East Wing to build Trump's ballroom

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 21, 2025 at 9:53 AM MDT

On Monday, workers began demolishing part of the East Wing of the White House to build President Trump’s $250 million, 90,000-square-foot ballroom, even though the federal agency that oversees White House projects has not given approval.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Lindsay Chervinsky, presidential historian and executive director of the George Washington Presidential Library.

