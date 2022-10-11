KVNF Regional Newscast: October 11, 2022

The Delta County Library District board voted to approve its preliminary budget for 2023. The proposed budget allows the district to go in the red by nearly $244 thousand dollars in order to keep all five county libraries open for another year. A public hearing is scheduled for November 16. The public will have until December 14 prior to the final budget meeting to submit written objections to the proposed 2023 budget. Library Communications Director Tracy Ihnot told KVNF that the district plans to ask voters for a mill levy increase next year.

A large rockslide rattled Ouray residents in the pre-dawn hours last week according to the Ouray Plaindealer. Boulders came tumbling down the cliffs on the west side of the town early October 3. morning. Three homes at the 4J+1+1 Trailer Park sustained damage and an unmarked police vehicle was totaled. The vehicle will be covered by the town’s insurance. Following the incident, one resident plans to build a retaining wall after a boulder crashed through a bedroom window. No injuries were reported.

Demand for services at the Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope Distribution Center in Palisade is up 28 percent since March 2020. The organization's Western Slope Director Sue Ellen Rodwick speaks with KVNF freelance reporter Laura Palmisano about how the agency is meeting the increased need in the 13 counties it serves.