KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 24, 2023

By Cassie Knust
Published February 23, 2023 at 6:05 PM MST
Abraham Connection
Laura Palmisano
/
KVNF
The Abraham Connection

The Abraham Connection is fundraising, but not for the homeless shelter in Delta. This time it's for a Delta High School student in need. KVNF’s Lisa Young has the details on the event that begins today.

A man wanted in Utah was detained in Delta County Jail after he allegedly drove toward an officer’s vehicle at a high rate of speed.

The number of unhoused and unsheltered people is rapidly rising in Grand Junction in recent years, according to a report released by the Common Sense Institute this week.

The Colorado Attorney General’s office is asking Amerigas for answers after customers across the state have reported propane delivery issues, reports the Ouray Plaindealer.

On today’s KVNF Farm Friday we learn about carbon smart ag and carbon farming.

A USDA official has one suggestion for making credit available to a wider variety of farmers.

Cassie Knust
Cassie moved to Montrose from Texas in April 2020, right before COVID changed the landscape of the world as we knew it. She brought her love of people and a degree in broadcast journalism to the Western Slope, where she built a strong foundation in local print news. She’s excited to join the KVNF family and grow as a reporter. For Cassie, her job as a journalist is to empower the community through knowledge and information. When she’s not researching and reporting, Cassie loves to spend time with her cat, Jasper, and paint something new.<br/><br/>
