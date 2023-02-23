KVNF Regional Newscast: February 24, 2023

The Abraham Connection is fundraising, but not for the homeless shelter in Delta. This time it's for a Delta High School student in need. KVNF’s Lisa Young has the details on the event that begins today.

A man wanted in Utah was detained in Delta County Jail after he allegedly drove toward an officer’s vehicle at a high rate of speed.

The number of unhoused and unsheltered people is rapidly rising in Grand Junction in recent years, according to a report released by the Common Sense Institute this week.

The Colorado Attorney General’s office is asking Amerigas for answers after customers across the state have reported propane delivery issues, reports the Ouray Plaindealer.

On today’s KVNF Farm Friday we learn about carbon smart ag and carbon farming.

A USDA official has one suggestion for making credit available to a wider variety of farmers.