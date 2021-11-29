Delta County Libraries

-
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters not cooperating with Secretary of State investigation, Grand Junction Sentinel calls her 'unfit' for officeAce Hardware…
-
On this week's Local Motion, Gavin Dahl hosts a reporter roundtable with two of the area's most prolific journalists, Katharhynn Heidelberg from Montrose…
-
Delta Libraries closed temporarily this week in response to a belligerent man refusing to wear a maskPaonia Town Council renewed Corinne Ferguson's…
-
Delta County Sheriff's office pays campaign violation fineDeputy Secretary of the Interior visited Grand Junction on MondayPitkin County closes indoor…
-
This week on Local Motion, KVNF's Gavin Dahl speaks with Delta County librarian Sarah Smith and Montrose County librarians Elizabeth Cook and Amy…
-
Governor Polis announces closure of bars, restaurants; large public events cancelledMontrose County staff closes county offices, will work from homeCities…
-
Proposition DD passes with 50.8 percent of the vote, will legalize sports gamblingDefeat of Proposition CC just the beginning of a fight over TABORDelta…
-
The Delta County Library District is asking for help to maintain current programs and add new technology, resources and materials. Delta County Public…
-
Hickenlooper defends Syrian refugee policyDelta County Library Board responds after district director leavesNorwood woman seriously injured in backcountry…
-
The Delta County Library District is experiencing a shake-up in leadership.Last Wednesday, the library board placed district director Annette Choszczyk on…